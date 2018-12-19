County VSO Wants Vets To Get Their Benefits

Nevada County’s Veterans Services Officer wants local veterans to get all the benefits they are entitled to. David West is encouraging vets to stop by his office in the Brighton Greens Resource Center for any questions they have or help they might need. West says one benefit that veterans may be eligible for, but not know about, is the unemployability benefit…

There are forms to fill out and other hoops to jump through and red tape to deal with, but West says, that’s what he does…

West says veterans not getting this benefit is especially tragic when he or she can not obtain or hold a job because of his or her disability.

–gf