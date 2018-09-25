County Wins CSAC Award for Budget Program

Nevada County has won more than its fair share of awards for such a small county. Now, its being recognized for preparing its budgets. The California Association of Counties has given Nevada County a ‘Challenge Award’ for its Budget Analysis Interim Program. Chief Financial Officer Martin Polt says three employees are brought in for a six-week training session…

And then, Polt says, the knowledge they gain from the program, they can take back to their regular jobs…

Polt says the county prepares 48 different budgets in just a few weeks during budget season.

