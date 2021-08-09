County Working to Aid Fire Victims

Almost as quickly as the River Fire hit Nevada County, the county executive offices have activated emergency support services to assist residents who have lost everything or who have been displaced temporarily. The evacuation center at Bear River High School continues to support evacuated residents and at a Community Meeting sponsored by CALFIRE and the County Offices, Office of Emergency Services Manager Paul Cummings and County Community Development Director Trisha Tillotson announced two resources two help make recovery be as efficient as possible. The first is the website, myNevadaCounty.com/riverfirerecovery.

One important piece of financial information listed is the importance of contacting your insurance carrier immediately- before beginning any work.

The second resource will be the establishment of a River Fire Recovery Resource Center

The site likely in Colfax- because of the proximity of victims, but also to avoid a conflict with the Nevada County Fair.

Officials are hoping to have that site up and running next weekend.