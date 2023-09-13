County Youth Commission Looking for Additional Members

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors recently approved the formation of the Nevada County Youth Commission which is a 14-member group of teens looking to help guide county officials with decisions that affect youth. Public Information Officer Lisa Renner says the deadline for youth ages 14 – 19 to apply was September 1st, but the deadline has been extended to the end of this week Friday the 15th.

The intent is to have one representative teen from each Supervisorial District and then nine at-large members from any districts.

Interested youth can submit an application and learn more about the commission at the county website.

Jeff Dellis is currently teaching PE at Seven Hills Middle School and is the former Nevada Union High School Athletic Director, coach and teacher. Jeff.Dellis@NevadaCountyCA.gov.

Deadline to apply is this Friday September 15th.