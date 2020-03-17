< Back to All News

Co Health Officer Has Coronavirus Update

Posted: Mar. 16, 2020 6:03 PM PDT

Nevada County’s Health Officer has more ominous remarks regarding the coronavirus outbreak. At a news conference at the Rood Center this (Mon.) afternoon, Doctor Ken Cutler confirmed the first documented case here, describing the person only as an adult residing in the eastern part of the county. He recently travelled outside the country and at this time it appears the disease was acquired during international travel…

But Cutler expects more cases, as testing expands. And, saying the county’s senior population, or people 65 and older, is at around 28-percent, Cutler believes Governor Newsom’s self-quarantine recommendation is valid and justified…

Cutler also says even though children have had a very low rate of infection, closing schools is a good move because they are still good transmitters to adults, especially if they’re part of large gatherings. He also notes that the closures are currently only in effect for about a month. He says there are now over 160-thousand coronavirus cases in over 150 countries around the world, including over four-thousand in the U.S and over 350 in California. But around 80-percent are generally mild and don’t require treatment at a doctor’s office or hospital.

