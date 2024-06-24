County’s Summer Road Rehab Project Underway

It’s already a very busy road work season. And it’ll be even busier, starting today (Mon), with Nevada County’s annual summer rehab project also getting underway. Assistant Public Works Engineer Elijah Larimer says the focus this year is on eight roads…

Larimer says work is going on between 7am and 7pm Monday through Friday. The project covers Banner Quaker Hill, Empress, Rattlesnake, Long Valley, and Lowhills Roads. Also, the entire Cascades Shore neighborhood, Discovery Way, and Mindy Lane. And Larimer says delays could be as long as 20 minutes, depending on the traffic volume at the time…

All the roadwork should be completed by mid-to-late July. But Larimer also mentions that delays should only be in effect for a day or two for each individual roadway section. The contractor will also close traffic access in freshly-surfaced areas for a few hours, to allow the coating to harden.