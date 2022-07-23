Countywide Sales Tax Increase Proposed

November voters may also be considering a countywide sales tax increase to fund wildfire preparedness and prevention. The Board of Supervisors will consider placing it on the ballot at their August ninth meeting. Assistant County CEO Caleb Dardick says the half-cent increase could generate around 12-million dollars a year for more vegetation removal work, including free, year-round green waste disposal drop-off sites. He says Cal Fire recommends seven more fuel break projects, in addition to Ponderosa West…

Dardick says the measure could also help seniors and people with disabilities maintain defensible space, enhance emergency communications, and improve enforcement of fire safety laws and illegal campfires. And it could also help attract even more state and federal grant funding…

The proposal would need a majority approval and food purchased as groceries would be exempt. The Grass Valley City Council will also discuss the measure at its meeting Tuesday evening.