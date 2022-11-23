Court Caseloads Heavy In Nevada County

Nevada County’s District Attorney, Jesse Wilson, made a joint appearance Monday with the county’s Public Defender, Kerri Klein, on “KNCO: Insight”. Both indicated a good, working relationship that does not appear as adversarial as the public might expect. Wilson said his office has been getting around 35-hundred to four-thousand case referrals a year from the five local law enforcement agencies. He says that may sound high. But it’s not, when you compare it to the recent statewide trend…

click to listen to Jesse Wilson

Meanwhile, Klein says last year the Public Defender’s Office took up about half of those cases, or around 18-hundred…

click to listen to Kerri Klein

Klein estimates around 75 to 80-percent of people arrested each year in the county could qualify to be represented by her office. But they can’t take that many cases, due to staffing limitations. Sje says they have ten lawyers, including herself. There’s also one part-time attorney.