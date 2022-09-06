Court Challenge Of NevCo Tax Measure

A court hearing has been scheduled for Friday on a challenge of Nevada County’s half-cent sales tax increase measure for the November ballot. Attorney Barry Pruett has filed it on behalf of his wife, Audrey. The county says the revenue would be used for reducing the wildfire danger. But Barry Pruett says the current language makes it both a “special” as well as a “general” tax hike and can’t be both…

Pruett says a special tax proposal, with more specific uses, would need two-thirds approval. The county is calling it a general tax hike and only needs a majority approval. Pruett also alleges that the language for Measure V is too argumentive and not impartial enough, as required by the state election code…

County officials say a decision needs to be made no later than next Tuesday, the 13th, in order for the measure to be printed in time to make it on the November ballot.