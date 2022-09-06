< Back to All News

Court Challenge Of NevCo Tax Measure

Posted: Sep. 6, 2022 12:46 PM PDT

A court hearing has been scheduled for Friday on a challenge of Nevada County’s half-cent sales tax increase measure for the November ballot. Attorney Barry Pruett has filed it on behalf of his wife, Audrey. The county says the revenue would be used for reducing the wildfire danger. But Barry Pruett says the current language makes it both a “special” as well as a “general” tax hike and can’t be both…

click to listen to Barry Pruett

Pruett says a special tax proposal, with more specific uses, would need two-thirds approval. The county is calling it a general tax hike and only needs a majority approval. Pruett also alleges that the language for Measure V is too argumentive and not impartial enough, as required by the state election code…

click to listen to Barry Pruett

County officials say a decision needs to be made no later than next Tuesday, the 13th, in order for the measure to be printed in time to make it on the November ballot.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha