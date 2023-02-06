< Back to All News

Court Clerk Counter Hours Expand

Posted: Feb. 6, 2023 12:24 AM PST

Starting Monday, February 6th, clerk counter hours at the Nevada County Superior Court have been restored to their original schedule. That’s 8am to 4pm Monday through Friday. Court Executive Officer Jason Galkin says it had been 8am to 2pm in recent years, due to staffing shortages, partly because of the pandemic’s impacts. He says the change is possible, with Trial Court Equity Funding being included in the current state budget…..

click to listen to Jason Galkin

Galkin says the Superior Court has been historically funded below the statewide average. Meanwhile, the Judicial Council recently determined that the courthouse be moved out of downtown Nevada City, where a new one will be built…

click to listen to Jason Galkin

Nevada County Superior Court has also launched e-filing for civil cases. Galkin says that will provide greatly improved document processing capabilities to the court’s clerk staff and litigants.

