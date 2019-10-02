< Back to All News

Courthouse Committee Waiting for News

Posted: Oct. 2, 2019 7:07 AM PDT

Thanks to a recent revision of a project priority list, the historic Nevada County Courthouse in Nevada City appears to be in better position to receive building reahibilitation funds from the state. City Manager Catrina Olsen says staff is monitoring the news.

Listen to Catrina Olsen

City staff is meeting with the Nevada County Coourt Executive Offer, the County Executive Officer, and county staff to identify next steps.

Listen to Catrina Olsen

Olsen says that process is expected to take place over the next four to six months. In the meantime, a local couthouse committee has been re-activated.
Council member David Parker is pleased the project may have new life.

Listen to David Parker

The last activity around the possible rehabilitation of the Coutrhouse was in March of 2014 when a revised feasability study was approved by the council.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha