Courthouse Committee Waiting for News

Thanks to a recent revision of a project priority list, the historic Nevada County Courthouse in Nevada City appears to be in better position to receive building reahibilitation funds from the state. City Manager Catrina Olsen says staff is monitoring the news.

City staff is meeting with the Nevada County Coourt Executive Offer, the County Executive Officer, and county staff to identify next steps.

Olsen says that process is expected to take place over the next four to six months. In the meantime, a local couthouse committee has been re-activated.

Council member David Parker is pleased the project may have new life.

The last activity around the possible rehabilitation of the Coutrhouse was in March of 2014 when a revised feasability study was approved by the council.