Courthouse Counter Service At Roomier Spot



Beginning Monday, October 19th, the Nevada County Superior Court is changing how it provides clerk counter services, moving back to a roomier spot. At the Nevada City courthouse, Court Executive Officer Jason Galkin says all case types are now available in the Suite Five clerk’s office, which is on the first floor closest to the front entrance. The clerk’s window on the second floor outside the Department Three courtroom will return to serving only Family Court transactions…

But Galkin says as the pandemic continues everyone is still encouraged to take advantage of all available remote service options, including phone and email, and using drop-boxes. But it’s also acknowledged that some in-person interaction is sometimes needed, including getting more specifics about paperwork that’s being dropped off…

Galkin says another type of service that often needs to be in-person is the review of case files, where the entire file is not available online.