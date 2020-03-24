< Back to All News

Courthouse Open but Urges Remote Transactions

Posted: Mar. 24, 2020 6:06 AM PDT

The Nevada County Courthouse will reman open but is limiting certain court services while trying to continue operations and maitaining a healthy environment. Court Executive Officer Jason Galkin says the regular public counter in the clerks office is closed, but a special window is availble upstairs.

Listen to Jason Galkin

Galkin says the courts will also use video and telephone for arraignments as much as possible, but the court will have in person hearing as needed.

Listen to Jason Galkin

Good news for anyone with a jury summons… all jury trials are being continued until later dates so you do not need to show up for jury duty.

Listen to Jason Galkin

The public office is Truckee has also been modified to allow business to continue.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha