Courthouse Open but Urges Remote Transactions

The Nevada County Courthouse will reman open but is limiting certain court services while trying to continue operations and maitaining a healthy environment. Court Executive Officer Jason Galkin says the regular public counter in the clerks office is closed, but a special window is availble upstairs.

Galkin says the courts will also use video and telephone for arraignments as much as possible, but the court will have in person hearing as needed.

Good news for anyone with a jury summons… all jury trials are being continued until later dates so you do not need to show up for jury duty.

The public office is Truckee has also been modified to allow business to continue.