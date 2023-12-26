Courthouse Public Information Meeting Planned

The deadline to submit a site proposal for Nevada County’s new courthouse is just three days away, or on Friday. It’s part of the State Judicial Council’s process and investigations. It says a site should be on at least five acres within the Nevada City city limits and be used for the construction of an approximately 77-thousand square foot, six-courtroom facility, with future expansion capacity. Larger sites can be subdivided. Assemblage of separate ownerships will also be considered. It’s in County Supervisor Heidi Hall’s district…

Hall says proximity to the Rood Center is one possibility that will be considered…

The Judicial Council is hosting a Public Information meeting on January 24th, from 4:30 to 6pm, in Department six of the current courthouse. And while residents, the county, and the city won’t have much oversight on the site selection, that won’t be the case with the new tenant for the old courthouse. According to the Request for Proposals, ideas include affordable workforce housing, a hotel, a school, and a museum or art gallery.