< Back to All News

Courthouse Site Preferences Narrowed

Posted: Mar. 22, 2024 12:26 AM PDT

Potential sites for the new Nevada County Courthouse have been narrowed down. The Project Advisory Group recommends, to the Judicial Council of California, that the top three, out of 14 considered, should be either at the old Forest Service Office location, on Cement Hill Road and Highway 49, or at Highway 49 and Coyote Street. Doug Fleming is a member of Nevada City’s Ad Hoc Committee. He says he’s happy the sites are still inside the city limits. And they’re also even closer to the jail, especially the one on Cement Hill Road…

click to listen to Doug Fleming

Fleming says the preferred locations also shouldn’t negatively impact the downtown area, where the current aging Courthouse is currently situated…

click to listen to Doug Fleming

The scoring criteria for the Advisory Group included being near the jail, other government offices, and downtown. Also, traffic and transportation and security. The next step in the process features preliminary environmental assessments and potential biological, cultural, and tribal impacts. Also, a look at access routes and proximity to justice partners. Once that’s complete, the Advisory Group will again rank and score the sites and send the information to the Judicial Council.The Group includes local representatives from the court, Nevada City government, attorneys, law enforcement, and the community.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha