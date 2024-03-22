Courthouse Site Preferences Narrowed

Potential sites for the new Nevada County Courthouse have been narrowed down. The Project Advisory Group recommends, to the Judicial Council of California, that the top three, out of 14 considered, should be either at the old Forest Service Office location, on Cement Hill Road and Highway 49, or at Highway 49 and Coyote Street. Doug Fleming is a member of Nevada City’s Ad Hoc Committee. He says he’s happy the sites are still inside the city limits. And they’re also even closer to the jail, especially the one on Cement Hill Road…

click to listen to Doug Fleming

Fleming says the preferred locations also shouldn’t negatively impact the downtown area, where the current aging Courthouse is currently situated…

click to listen to Doug Fleming

The scoring criteria for the Advisory Group included being near the jail, other government offices, and downtown. Also, traffic and transportation and security. The next step in the process features preliminary environmental assessments and potential biological, cultural, and tribal impacts. Also, a look at access routes and proximity to justice partners. Once that’s complete, the Advisory Group will again rank and score the sites and send the information to the Judicial Council.The Group includes local representatives from the court, Nevada City government, attorneys, law enforcement, and the community.