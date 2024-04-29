< Back to All News

Courtroom Companion Dog Pgm Unveiled

Posted: Apr. 29, 2024 12:04 AM PDT

As part of National Crime Victims Rights Week, last week, and just in time for National Therapy Animal Day, on Saturday, Nevada County now has a Courtroom Companion Dog Program. The dogs were introduced inside the District Attorney’s Office on Friday, as part of other special presentations, including from a victim. Joanne Remillard, a volunteer liaison, said the dogs accompany child victims during legal proceedings, providing a calming influence…

The program has been growing across the state, as well as the nation. And Remillard says training is very stringent. It includes handlers emulating the courtroom experience…

As legally neutral companions during the investigation and prosecution of crimes, these dogs help the most vulnerable witnesses feel willing and able to describe what happened. The dogs also provide emotional support to participants in family court proceedings and in speciality/treatment courts.

