COVID-19 Information Overload

The amount of information available to anyone with an internet connection regarding COVID-19 and the Coronavirus is overwhelming. The public is bombarded with news stories, opinions polls, social media blasts, and people sharing outloud what they think or feel about the pandemic. This amount of free information is making it difficult for some people to separate fact and opinion. President and CEO of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Dr. Brian Evans says it is causing divisons in the community.

With all of the information available, Evans says many people are not necessarily hearing the difference between what experts are saying about the issue and what others might be saying. He admits sometimes it takes time to sort through the information.

Evans likened many social media discussions to walking into room full of people shouting out opinions and encourages everyone to carefully identify the sources of expertise when learning about COVID-19 and other medical issues.

Dr. Brian Evans is a regular guest on KNCO news.