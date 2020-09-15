COVID-19 Means An Even Thinner Home Inventory

The chronic small number of homes on the market in Nevada County has been even more severe, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Teresa Dietrich, with the local Association of Realtors, says there are typically five to six-hundred homes listed during the late spring and summer months. But, as of early September, there were only 270. Despite all the stringent cleaning precautions taken, Dietrich says people are still apprehensive about tours of their homes….

Still, Dietrich says sales are up, at 200 units in August, compared to 141 the year before. But the average price has jumped from 416-thousand dollars to 470-thousand. Meanwhile, she says homeowners need to do even more to reduce the fire risk on their properties, in hopes of at least flattening skyrocketing insurance rates…

Dietrich says the Fire Safe Council has also acquired grants that allow free or reduced labor costs.