COVID Booster For Young Children Authorized

Posted: May. 23, 2022 4:34 PM PDT

Nevada County’s Public Health Officer is among numerous medical officials and organizations supporting the use of the Pfizer COVID booster vaccine for younger children. Doctor Sherilynn Cooke says it’s for five to 11-year-olds who’ve completed their primary Pfizer series at least five months ago. She estimates only 25 to 30-percent in that age range here have been vaccinated here. But the Omicron surge and its infectious subvariants have shown that they’re vulnerable…

click to listen to Dr Cooke

Cooke also mentions that the Food and Drug Administration took an extra few months to make sure the booster was safe for this group…

click to listen to Dr Cooke

Also, the CDC has strengthened its recommendation that those 12 and older who are immunocompromised, and those 50 and older, should receive a second booster at least four months after their first booster dose.

