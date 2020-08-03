< Back to All News

COVID Case Gap Closes In Nevada County

Posted: Aug. 3, 2020 1:46 PM PDT

After nearly five months of dramatic differences, the number of coronavirus cases is nearly the same between the more urbanized western part of Nevada County and the more rural eastern part. The County’s interim Public Health Officer, Doctor Richard Johnson, says the main reason is more gatherings in the Grass Valley-Nevada City area that involve multiple households…

The eastern part of the county mainly features cases from the Truckee area. Meanwhile, Johnson says the infection rate remains low, at around two-percent, compared to the state rate of around seven-percent, which has kept the county off the “watchlist” for more closings of businesses…

Only one hospitalization is reported in the county out of 44 cases considered active. As of Friday, there were 299 cases, with 150 in the eastern county and 149 in the western county.

