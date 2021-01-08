COVID Case Increases Still Manageable, but Stressing Resources

With a continual increase in COVID cases, and the full effect of the Christmas and New Year holidays still to be felt, the medical community in Nevada County is beginning to feel the stress. President and CEO of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Dr. Brian Evans says that even though Nevada County has not been hit as hard as neighboring counties or southern areas of the state, it is still having a negative impact on our resources.

Listen to Dr. Brian Evans

He says that in some areas of the state, hospital systems at all levels, including access to and pushing out of oxygen is becoming a challenge.

Listen to Dr. Brian Evans

On top of the pandemic, the recent violence in Washington DC also added stress to his over worked staff. He urges people to talk about how they are feeling- and sent a message to his employees encouraging them to do so.

Listen to Dr. Brian Evans

Dr. Evans says that the country is no stranger to adversity, and has always been able to work through issues over the course of its history, but is important that people have an opportunity to talk about issues when they are feeling overwhelmed.