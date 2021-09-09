< Back to All News

COVID Case Numbers At All-time Highs

Posted: Sep. 9, 2021 5:21 AM PDT

It may not be a shock to some people, but it is a disappointment for many public health officials that COVID case numbers are at all-time highs as we roll into September. County Health And Human Services Director Ryan Gruver shared a summary of the numbers during a weekly call regarding COVID in Nevada County.

 

Gruver says last week, itself, was a record breaking 488 cases.
Public Health Director Jill Blake says a large number of cases are children.

 

She also says that, similar to other areas, 20% of new cases are breakthrough cases- or fully vaccinated individuals.
Though there is concern about new variants developing around the country, Deputy Medical Officer Dr. Glennah Trochet says the overwhelming number of cases in Nevada County are the Delta variant.

 

Health officials and medical professionals continue to stress the importance of getting vaccinated to curb the spread of COVID but also to lessen the severity of the symptoms if a vaccinated person does get infected.

 

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha