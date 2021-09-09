COVID Case Numbers At All-time Highs

It may not be a shock to some people, but it is a disappointment for many public health officials that COVID case numbers are at all-time highs as we roll into September. County Health And Human Services Director Ryan Gruver shared a summary of the numbers during a weekly call regarding COVID in Nevada County.

Gruver says last week, itself, was a record breaking 488 cases.

Public Health Director Jill Blake says a large number of cases are children.

She also says that, similar to other areas, 20% of new cases are breakthrough cases- or fully vaccinated individuals.

Though there is concern about new variants developing around the country, Deputy Medical Officer Dr. Glennah Trochet says the overwhelming number of cases in Nevada County are the Delta variant.

Health officials and medical professionals continue to stress the importance of getting vaccinated to curb the spread of COVID but also to lessen the severity of the symptoms if a vaccinated person does get infected.