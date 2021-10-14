< Back to All News

COVID Case Numbers Dropping but….

Posted: Oct. 14, 2021 5:41 AM PDT

Nevada County Public Health officials are cautiously celebrating the ongoing drop in COVID cases which had peaked in early September as a result of the Delta variant surge. Public Health Director Jill Blake shared numbers during a press meeting Wednesday afternoon.

 

The case count peaked at 488 the first week of September 3 but has been ticking downward. However, even with a nearly 70 percent decrease in new cases, the case rate of 14.8 cases per day is still statistically higher than many parts of the state.

 

The 100th death was added to the Nevada County Coronavirus Dashboard almost exactly 19 months since the state first shutdown the economy because of COVID in March of 2020; and 4 months since it loosened restrictions on June 15th.

However, on another positive note, the holiday season should be more enjoyable than last year’s Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year celebrations because more is known about the virus, vaccine availability, how to interact safely and treatment if infected.

 

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha