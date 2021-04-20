COVID Case Rate Better But Still Red

Nevada County’s coronavirus case rate has moved another step closer toward a less-infectious tier. At seven-point-one per hundred-thousand residents, it’s a point better than the previous week. But we need to drop below six to get to the Orange or more “moderate” tier. In the meantime, we’re one of only 14 counties still in the Red or “substantial infection” Tier, along with Placer and Sacramento counties. County Health Officer, Doctor Scott Kellermann, says residents still should be vigilent about restrictions, even with the tier system scheduled to be abandoned on June 15th…

Nevada County’s infection rate has also dropped from four-point-eight to three-point-one, which qualifies for the Orange Tier. And, statewide, infections, hospitalizations, and deaths are at their lowest levels since the start of the pandemic…

Meanwhile, Calaveras, Fresno, Kings, Mono, and Santa Barbara counties have all advanced to the Orange Tier, for a total of 41 counties.