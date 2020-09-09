COVID Case Rate Qualifies For Better Tier Here

Some encouraging news that coronavirus restrictions may soon be loosened up more for Nevada County. Interim Public Health Officer, Doctor Richard Johnson, says the case rate, the only number keeping us in the second-worst tier, has now dropped below the necessary threshold. It’s dropped below four cases per-one-hundred-thousand people, at two-point-five. Last week, we were barely above, at four-point-one. But we still need to sustain it for two more weeks, to move from Tier 2, described as “substantial transmission activity”, to Tier 3, which would be “moderate”..

One notable change, in Tier 3, is that indoor dining capacity could double to 50-percent…

As for impacts on other sectors, Johnson says you can go to the State Public Health website, which outlines the restrictions for all four tiers. There are now 463 cases recorded in Nevada County since the pandemic began in March, with 276 in the western part, which includes Grass Valley and Nevada City. 66 cases are considered active, with only two hospitalizations. Five people have died.