COVID Case Rate Roller Coaster Continues

The COVID case rate roller coaster in Nevada County continues to roll along with a tentative sign of possibly beginning to slow down a bit from the continual increase through August. However compared to last year we are still way above the average daily cases per 100,000 people.

Total cases last week were under 400 rather than the record 488 from the previous week.

County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says vaccine rates have shown a slight increase recently with over 71% of eligible adults receiving one dose and almost 63% being fully vaccinated.

She says with the higher transmission rates, testing has been increased for the second time to accommodate the demand.

She says the site on Colfax Avenue in Grass Valley is administering over 1100 tests per week and the Truckee site has also reached capacity in September. The results are also arriving much quicker than earlier in the pandemic.

The increase in families getting tested and employees getting required testing are also contributing to the increase for testing requests.