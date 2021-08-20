COVID Case Surge Of NJUHSD Students

With the Delta variant case surge in Nevada County, it was anticipated that there would also be student infections reported, with classes resuming this week. But Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent Brett McFadden says he didn’t expect it would be such a rapid spike. He says at least 25 cases of varying severity have been confirmed so far, in less than 36 hours, with other reports of possible infections being reported by parents already keeping their children home…

click to listen to Brett McFadden

McFadden also points out that all the infections occurred off-campus and before classes resumed. He says most of the cases are reported at the district’s largest campus, Nevada Union High School. He says a rapid response team is arriving Friday from the California Department of Public Health. He says they’ll begin testing at Silver Springs High School. And then on Saturday and Monday, tests, as well as vaccinations, will be offered for students 12 to 18 years old. But, for now, the plan is to continue with full-time classroom learning….

click to listen to Brett McFadden

McFadden says he’s not sure how many of the cases involve unvaccinated students. He says around 40-percent of 12 to 17-year-olds are at least partially innoculated.