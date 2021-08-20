< Back to All News

COVID Case Surge Of NJUHSD Students

Posted: Aug. 20, 2021 12:40 AM PDT

With the Delta variant case surge in Nevada County, it was anticipated that there would also be student infections reported, with classes resuming this week. But Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent Brett McFadden says he didn’t expect it would be such a rapid spike. He says at least 25 cases of varying severity have been confirmed so far, in less than 36 hours, with other reports of possible infections being reported by parents already keeping their children home…

click to listen to Brett McFadden

McFadden also points out that all the infections occurred off-campus and before classes resumed. He says most of the cases are reported at the district’s largest campus, Nevada Union High School. He says a rapid response team is arriving Friday from the California Department of Public Health. He says they’ll begin testing at Silver Springs High School. And then on Saturday and Monday, tests, as well as vaccinations, will be offered for students 12 to 18 years old. But, for now, the plan is to continue with full-time classroom learning….

click to listen to Brett McFadden

McFadden says he’s not sure how many of the cases involve unvaccinated students. He says around 40-percent of 12 to 17-year-olds are at least partially innoculated.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha