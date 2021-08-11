COVID Case Surge Unprecedented Here

Less than two months since the “re-opening of the state” on June 15th, the COVID Delta variant has sparked an unprecedented case surge. That includes a 12-hundred-percent spike in Nevada County, compared to the first week of July, according to local health officials. Hospitalizations are also about double, compared to the previous peak last winter. Public Health Officer, Doctor Scott Kellermann, says 99-percent of the cases are unvaccinated, with the highest numbers among people 18 to 29 years old…

Kellermann also points out that herd immunity for the Delta variant would need to be a lot higher than was originally hoped, or around 90-percent, instead of 70-percent. In a news release, local health officials also describe themselves as “deeply concerned” that Fair attendance will cause an additional spike. Kellermann explains why those 65 and older are discouraged from attending, even if they’re vaccinated…

Nevada County’s immunization rate was recently listed at around 57-percent for people 18 and older. Kellermann says there’s only been a minor resurgence of interest from the rest of the population in getting fully vaccinated.