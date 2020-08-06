COVID Case Undercount May Not Impact Much Here

While the state continues working on fixing problems with its coronavirus laboratory test tracking system, the President and CEO of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital says any undercounts are not likely a major concern here. Doctor Brian Evans says at least some fraction of residents already infected hadn’t gotten tested…

The undercount also does not affect hospitalization numbers, which, Evans says, remain low in many rural areas like ours…

Hospitalization numbers are still able to be reported directly to Public Health departments. Evans says Nevada County also has a high percentage of seniors, many of whom are not working, and don’t go out as much. They’re also aware that they’re the most vulnerable population, although case counts have not borne that out, so far. The state hasn’t said how many days have been affected or estimate the scope of the undercount, which could also impact learning models for schools and the likelihood of resuming reopening phases.