COVID Cases Continue To Be High Here

COVID cases in Nevada County are not exactly surging, but are still high, according to local health officials. Another 61 were reported for a five-day period through Tuesday, the latest numbers available. Speaking during a weekly briefing, County Health Officer, Doctor Sherilynn Cooke, says that’s a three-percent increase from the previous week. She says the case rate is 18 per 100-thousand residents, but the state’s rate is 44. However, infections are likely far higher…

One new death is also reported, with the total now at 132. But Cooke says protection measures are the same for the new B.A.5 sub-variant, which is more contagious than other strains. That includes getting vaccinated and boosted…

Cooke says no mask mandates are anticipated. But she says even vaccinated people have gotten infected in more crowded settings, including outdoor events.