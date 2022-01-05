COVID Cases On The Rise

COVID numbers are back on the way up not only in Nevada County, but the entire state and country as well. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says Nevada County is now reporting over 20 cases per 100 thousand population. She says the state is even worse.

Nevada County is over double what would have been in the Purple Tier a year ago and the state is over 4-and-half-times that amount.

Wolfe says a combination of holidays and storms may also be causing a delay in accurate numbers as the testing center was actually closed at times last week. She also says home testing could be impacting statistics as well.

She also says because of the increase, Public Health officials are recommending people consider getting vaccinated, boosted, and using a more effective mask when in public.

Prior to the Christmas holidays, the transmission rate in the county was hovering in the mid-teens, but the state was in single digits.

COVID Numbers as of 01-04:

148 reported Tuesday following 162 new cases reported Monday- but that could be reaching back to December 30th.

Active cases are now at 426, there were 275 on Monday with 195 last week.

There are 10 hospitalizations, with 8 on Monday and 0 in the hospital going into the New Year.

COVID related deaths are steady at 121.