Covid Cases Spiking But Hospitalizations Low

Posted: Jul. 6, 2020 7:27 AM PDT

While Nevada County’s coronavirus cases continue to spike, hospitalizations are low, and that seems to be keeping this area off of Governor Newsom’s watch list. As of last night, there are 129 cases of Covid-19 in Nevada County, including six more over the weekend. Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital President and Chief Executive Officer Doctor Brian Evans says that’s not * too * bad…

Evans says the hospital is still doing surgeries and other non-coronavirus-related activity. Evans says that’s still true in other places, but Sacramento’s Covid-19 hospitalization rate is skyrocketing…

Before the holiday weekend, Governor Newsom tightened restrictions in 19 counties–once again shutting down bars and dine-in restaurants.

