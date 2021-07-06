COVID Closes Foothills Event Center

The Foothills Event Center in Grass Valley will not survive the economic impact of the pandemic. It’s closing at the end of the month. Owner Mardie Caldwell says the Center, which opened in 2013, had not been able to resume indoor entertainment and other activities until recently…

And it will no longer have the same function. Caldwell says Ag Natural, which sells agricultural products across the street, is turning the building into a garden center. She says they also didn’t qualify for any local COVID Relief Fund money…

Caldwell says the Foothills Event Center was also not offered the opportunity to bid for a COVID testing or vaccination site. But she says she will continue operate an outdoor venue, Rough and Ready Vineyards, which offers weddings.