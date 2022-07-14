< Back to All News

COVID Continues as BA5 Takes Over in County

Posted: Jul. 14, 2022 5:53 AM PDT

COVID is continuing to re-surge in Nevada County, as well as around the world, as one of the newest variants seems to be able to avoid immunizations. County Public Health Officer Dr. Sherilyn Cooke says the BA.5 Variant is on the move. She says it became the predominant variant in the county as of this week.

 

The growth rate is impressively fast. However, Dr. Cooke says the public knows how to best control the spread of COVID.

 

Along with vaccination, boosters, and masking, social distancing and good ventilation are also strong deterrents.

 

Even though the case rate and test positivity are well above what would have put the couny in the most restrictive tier prior to vaccines, Dr. Cooke is not considering a mask mandate for several reasons.

 

Dr. Cooke says that conditions would have to substantially worsen in order to reinstate restrictions.

 

 

