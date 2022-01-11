COVID Emergency Response Package Unveiled

Governor Newsom has unveiled a proposed two-point-seven billion dollar COVID Emergency Response Package. Nevada County Health Director Jill Blake says it should help bolster state-funded programs and services they administer…

click to listen to Jill Blake

That’s when the governor’s emergency executive orders for the pandemic are currently scheduled to end. The governor’s budget proposal also calls for new legislation to implement supplemental paid sick leave policies to protect frontline workers. The response package also includes 583-million dollars to get more Californians vaccinated and boosted and to combat misinformation. Blake says building vaccine confidence continues to be an ongoing challenge…

click to listen to Jill Blake

Also, more in-home vaccination and testing programs to meet Californians where they’re at.