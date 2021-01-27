COVID Fallout Virtual Event Starts Wednesday

“COVID-19 Fallout: How to get Your Life Back” is a new, free, two-part virtual event hosted by the Union. The focus is on financial and mental recovery. The first part is Wednesday evening. Event Manager, Deana Graydon, says there’s expert advice, as well as information on services for those hit hard by the economic downturn…

The Director of Nevada County’s Behavioral Health Department, Phebe Bell, will also discuss the emotional effects of the pandemic and how to cope with staying home, grieving for lost loved ones, and adjusting to the “new normal. That’s from 6 to 8 this (Wed.) evening. The second part is on Saturday, when the County Superintendent of Schools, Scott Lay, will be speaking…

Also on hand will be the county’s Social Services Director, Rachel Roos, who will discuss services available to those who are struggling with job losses, housing, and cash assistance. The second part of the virtual event is Saturday from 10am to noon. You must register for each part through the Union’s website.