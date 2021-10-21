COVID Fatigue Highest Among The Unvaccinated

COVID fatigue continues to be highest among unvaccinated Californians. That’s according to the latest findings of an ongoing survey being conducted by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. Survey Director Todd Hughes says the most recent data, in July, shows declines in following safety guidelines. But he says behavior among people not getting innoculated hasn’t really changed much throughout the entire pandemic…

click to listen to Todd Hughes

The survey was also conducted just weeks after the state’s reopening of the economy and capacity limits were largely lifted, among other restrictions. Vaccinated people were also told they could leave their masks at home, for the most part, in May. But then the Delta Variant surge picked up steam by early August….

click to listen to Todd Hughes

The survey also shows that nearly 70-percent of all California adults indicated, in July, that they’d gathered with people not living in their households, compared to 53-percent in March and April, when vaccinations had just recently become available.