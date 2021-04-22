COVID Gathering Guidelines Updated as Vaccines Increase

Though Nevada County remains in the Red Tier in regards to reopening the economy, the number of fully vaccinated residents is increasing. County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says that increase is contributing to changes in restrictions around how people gather.

Wolfe says the CDC guidelines now allow vaccinated perople to mingle with other that are vaccinated as well as a limited amount of indoor contact with non-vaccinated people.

Wolfe urges people to continue mask wearing and social distancing when out and about in the general public.

Links to vaccine information is available on myNevadaCounty.com/get vaccinated… or my turn.ca.gov.