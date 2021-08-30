< Back to All News

COVID Infections Still High At Nevada Union

Posted: Aug. 30, 2021 12:40 AM PDT

Nevada Union High School is now in its second week of COVID restrictions, in order to keep the campus open. With the majority of an infection surge being reported at NU, students, starting a week ago, were required to show either vaccination proof or a regular negative test. Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent, Brett McFadden, says, as of Friday, there were still 90 infections reported, districtwide. But he indicates it could be even worse…

McFadden says he’s not aware of any student requiring hospitalization, but a number of them have reported flu-like symptoms. Meanwhile, he says only around half-a-dozen students have opted out of the restrictions…

Nevada Union High School remains the only school, and one of the few in the region, to impose such restrictions. Masks were already mandated. The county continues to have one of the highest case and infection rates among the state’s 58 counties.

