COVID Mask Mandates Lifted High-Risk Settings

With the COVID emergency lifted by Governor Newsom in February, the mask mandate is also going away inside high-risk settings, starting April 3rd. And Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital CEO, Doctor Scott Neeley, says that also includes patients, visitors, and workers at healthcare facilities, such as hospitals, and doctor and dental offices…

click to listen to Dr Neeley

Healthcare workers also won’t be asked to prove they’ve been vaccinated from COVID. But Neeley says there’s still some vagueness from the State Department of Public Health…

click to listen to Dr Neeley

California Health officials delayed the implementation until April, to continue to help protect residents through the end of the winter virus season. The changes also apply to correctional facilities, as well as emergency and homeless shelters. Officials also say that Californians will continue to be able to access COVID vaccines, testing, and therapeutics, with no out-of-pocket costs. Another change that went into effect recently allows someone who tests positive to exit isolation after five days and have been fever-free for 24 hours. The earlier recommendation was to exit isolation only upon receiving a negative rapid test on or after the fifth day.