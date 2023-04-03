< Back to All News

COVID Mask Mandates Lifted High-Risk Settings

Posted: Apr. 3, 2023 12:22 AM PDT

With the COVID emergency lifted by Governor Newsom in February, the mask mandate is also going away inside high-risk settings, starting April 3rd.  And Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital CEO, Doctor Scott Neeley, says that also includes patients, visitors, and workers at healthcare facilities, such as hospitals, and doctor and dental offices…

click to listen to Dr Neeley

Healthcare workers also won’t be asked to prove they’ve been vaccinated from COVID. But Neeley says there’s still some vagueness from the State Department of Public Health…

click to listen to Dr Neeley

California Health officials delayed the implementation until April, to continue to help protect residents through the end of the winter virus season. The changes also apply to correctional facilities, as well as emergency and homeless shelters. Officials also say that Californians will continue to be able to access COVID vaccines, testing, and therapeutics, with no out-of-pocket costs. Another change that went into effect recently allows someone who tests positive to exit isolation after five days and have been fever-free for 24 hours. The earlier recommendation was to exit isolation only upon receiving a negative rapid test on or after the fifth day.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha