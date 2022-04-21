COVID, Masks, and Monitoring

People across the country are responding in one of two ways regarding the recent announcement from the White House that the mask mandate for airlines and other transportation systems has been dropped even though the CDC has recommended going until the first week in May. Many people are not hesitating to take them off, and others are continuing to wear them until they feel the risk of the BA2 variant decreases. Wolfe says if trends continue as they have with other variants, the impact usually hits the on the east coast first.

As of Wednesday, 10 new cases had been added to the county coronavirus dashboard but more than that had come off with active cases back at 31. The county 7-day case rate was at 5 cases per 100 thousand and the state is at 6.9 cases. However, Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says the information being posted is not as meaningful as in the the first 18 months of the pandemic.

Wolfe also says that beyond reported PCR tests, county officials also have access to secondary way to check for COVID in a community. The level of COVID in regional wastewater systems is also an indicator. Wolfe says those numbers do appear to be slightly higher than in recent weeks.

Until county officials have a cleared picture of how BA2 is playing out, recommendations will remain in place regarding masking in indoor settings, vaccinations, and booster shots.