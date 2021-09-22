< Back to All News

COVID Memorial At Madelyn Helling Library

Posted: Sep. 22, 2021 12:54 AM PDT

As coronavirus cases continue to be very numerous in Nevada County, along with an uptick in deaths, a Remembrance Memorial has been installed in the lobby of the Madelyn Helling Library. County Librarian Nick Wilczek says the six-foot tall sculpture is a place to grieve for community members…

click to listen to Nick Wilczek

Each manzanita ring is engraved, to honor a lost community member. Wilczek says people are also invited to write messages of what they’ve lost during the pandemic and send condolences to the families…

click to listen to Nick Wilczek

People can also add the obituaries and photos of their loved ones on “Nevada County Remembers” dot-com. The memorial will stay in place for six weeks.

