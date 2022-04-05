COVID Memorial Has Retirement Ceremony

An emotional retirement ceremony Tuesday morning for the Remembrance Memorial for Nevada County residents who’ve lost their lives from the pandemic. A year after the first recorded death, the interactive memorial opened in Robinson Plaza, in April of 2021. Then it traveled to downtown Truckee, the Madelyn Helling Library, and the Rood Center, where it will now be on display indefinitely in the lobby. Alicia Funk has been one of the memorial organizers….

Among attendees who spoke at the ceremony was County Health and Human Services Director Ryan Gruver…

The memorial was created by a group of artists for people who suffered their grief without the comfort of gathering together with their families and the community. It’s woven with elements from the county, including manzanita, willow, and granite, with a plaque next to it. Each manzanita ring is engraved to honor a lost resident. There are now 136.