COVID Numbers Cleaned Up but Still High Transmission

The County has cleaned up the COVID active case data by removing 4000 cases at the end of the week as the state cleaned up its data. However, Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says statistically there is still widespread transmission of the virus.

Wolfe says even with mask mandates lessening for vaccinated individuals, it is stll recommended to be cautious and continue wearing masks in crowded indoor areas or when social distancing isn’t conducive. She says testing is also still encouraged if going to an event.

Along with the declining numbers, Wolfe says two locations are providing free at home test kits. Western Sierra Medial Clinic in Grass Valley is distributing them while supplies last. and North San Juan Ridge residents can also get kits.

100 more new cases added to the Nevada County Coronavirus Dashboard Tuesday afternoon following a three-day weekend, but 250 more came off the Active case number.

The county back down to 308 cases.