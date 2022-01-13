< Back to All News

COVID Numbers Going Up, Up, and Away

Posted: Jan. 13, 2022 6:29 AM PST

The dramatic increase of COVID cases around the country and state is raising concerns; and record numbers are also being reported in Nevada County. During a recent media update Health and Human Services Director Ryan Gruver said the last two weeks have seen significant increases. Last week was the second worse week of the pandemic with 453 cases reported, and this week the number is likely to be greater.

 

Case numbers are actually behind the state. He says the wave is likely just starting to build.

 

He says skyrocketing case rates at the state level are setting records.

 

And with Nevada County at 85.7 cases, it too is reaching new marks with potentially a long way to go.
Regardless of the uptick in cases across those that are vaccinated and unvaccinated. He says a person is 4 times more likely to get COVID if unvaccinated.

 

 

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha