COVID Numbers Remain Manageable

Posted: Mar. 16, 2022 8:24 AM PDT

With Spring right around the corner, the COVID numbers in Nevada Count continue to be relatively small compared to where we were during both the Omicron and preceding Delta surges. County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe confirms the numbers look much better than when we were experiencing over 1600 cases in one week.

 

Wolfe says the case rate is also much lower than previous times of the pandemic with the state just a bit over 8 cases per 100 thousand and the county at 6.2.
However, the possibility a new variant taking hold is still a concern, so caution is still recommended. *

 

Wolfe says masks are still strongly recommended while indoors or crowded situations where the chance of spreading COVID is greater.

