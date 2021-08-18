< Back to All News

COVID Numbers Still Out of Whack

Posted: Aug. 18, 2021 5:36 AM PDT

Even with a dip yesterday and only 15 cases added to the Coronavirus Dashboard, and three less hospitalizations than Monday, there are still 24 in the hospital and 544 active cases.
COVID numbers for Nevada County are much larger than in many areas around the state including the state average overall. County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe shared the number of active cases reported over the last two weeks are staggering.

 

Wolfe says those numbers would be devastating if the Tier System was still in place.

 

With the positivity rate being so high, the county is stepping up COVID testing.

 

The county testing site is located on Colfax Avenue in Grass Valley.

In addition to increased testing, vaccines are readily available for those who are unvaccinated. Wolfe also says a specific population are also eligible for, and should consider getting, a booster shot.

 

Those eligible for a booster shot are people being treated for tumors and organ transplants. Contact your doctor to discuss a booster vaccine. Wolfe does say the the CDC is currently not recommending a booster for people that have been fully vaccinated and are not subject to being immuno-compromised.

 

