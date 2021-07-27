COVID On The Rise, Again

The COVID case count for Nevada County showed another upward spike on Friday with 27 cases being reported, and then 23 more on Monday, raising the active case number to 124 with seven in the hospital. The number continues to grow while vaccinations stay the same. Chief Medical Officer at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Dr. Jeff Rosenburg, says the cases presenting in the hospital represent patients infected with the Delta Variant as well as patients that have also been vaccinated.

Rosenburg says even if you have already had COVID, getting vaccinated is the best defense against all variants, and will lessen the effect if you do contract the virus.

As of the update on July 25, the county has administered just over 102 thousand doses.