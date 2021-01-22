COVID Optimism With New Administration

President Joseph Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn in on Wednesday , and along with the new leadership, comes increased optimism about getting on top of COVID-19. Locally, CEO and President of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Dr. Brian Evans, says two positives are the promise of more vaccine and a consistent message from the President that aligns with the medical experts.

In regards to the vaccine, Dr. Evans was part of a recent clinic to help vaccinate healthcare professionals, and he said people see hope in the near future.

Evans says with Nevada County’s population is significantly older than most counties, it will require substantially more doses than are currently flowing.

In preparation for the arrival of more vaccines, the hospital has been preparing an office on Whispering Pines to be used as a vaccination clinic away from the hospital. Dr. Evans says other partners are also set to go.

Earlier this week, County Public Information Officer, Taylor Wolfe shared the county has 10 different vaccination partners ready to get to work as more vaccines become available.