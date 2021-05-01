COVID Outbreaks Concerns In Nevada County

Nevada County Public Health Officials are expressing increased concern about the continued spikes in coronavirus cases here. With a seven-day average that’s now up to 10-point-9, officials say it’s higher than most counties in the state. And they’re now reporting what they describe as four active outbreaks. An “outbreak” is described as three or more cases not within the same household in a 14-day period. They’re also noting that the demand for the vaccine is levelling off well before people have been vaccinated to reach herd immunity. According to CDC data, only 36-percent of county residents over age 18 have been fully-vaccinated. It’s 56-percent for those over age 65. But, in a news release, Public Health Officer, Doctor Scott Kellermann, says that means 44-percent of the most vulnerable population is still not immunized. Meanwhile, there was a 20-case jump on Friday.